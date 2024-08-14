Finding Beauty in Biological Spaces

Shelby Bradford in The Scientist: Beata Mierzwa studies cell division as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California San Diego. In 2013, she founded Beata Science Art, a science art brand where she produces science illustrations, fashion, and other interactive content to help bring out the beauty in science.

Could you please describe your science journey?

My interest in cell division began when I saw an image of a dividing cell during an undergraduate lab internship. I found it beautiful and was amazed by how much we still don’t know about this process. In graduate school at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology, I studied the final steps in cytokinesis and the pathways that control the separation of the membranes. Now, in my postdoctoral work, I use CRISPR techniques to identify new genes involved in mitosis and cell division.

What encouraged you to start creating science art?

I loved science and art, but I never thought that I could combine the two. I considered doing art projects on the side during graduate school, but I got really involved with my research, so that never happened. One day, I had an opportunity to make a science illustration as part of a gift for my fellowship program’s directors. I drew a representation of the last step in cell division, the focus of my research. I didn’t know how my science art would be received, but when I used my illustration during a talk, people became interested in my research and remembered it through my drawing. The positive feedback showed me the power of sciart for communicating research and encouraged me to continue artistic endeavors.

Where did the idea for science fashion come from?

I realized that most people don’t get to see how beautiful cells are under the microscope, so I decided to print some of these images onto fabrics to share them with others. The amount of people at conferences and outside of science that became curious and excited about my work just by seeing these prints amazed me. I saw this as another great tool to connect with people, so I created a line of fashion inspired by my images and art. I also hosted a science fashion show as part of a science ball that is held in Austria, where I completed my graduate work, and continued the idea in San Diego as part of other events. They are fun and offer a great science outreach opportunity.

