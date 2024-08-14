Wednesday Poem: Independence

Although he thought of himself as a poet, Henry David Thoreau’s most defining work was his book, Walden.

My life more civil is and free

Than any civil polity.

Ye princes, keep your realms

⁠ And circumscribèd power,

Not wide as are my dreams,

Nor rich as is this hour.

What can ye give which I have not?

What can ye take which I have got?

⁠ ⁠ ⁠Can ye defend the dangerless?

⁠ ⁠ Can ye inherit nakedness?

To all true wants Time’s ear is deaf,

Penurious States lend no relief

⁠ ⁠ Out of their pelf:

But a free soul—thank God—

⁠ ⁠ ⁠Can help itself.

⁠ Be sure your fate

Doth keep apart its state,—

Not linked with any band,

Even the noblest in the land,—

In tented fields with cloth of gold

⁠ ⁠ No place doth hold,

But is more chivalrous than they are,

⁠ ⁠And sigheth for a nobler war;

⁠ ⁠⁠ A finer strain its trumpet rings,

⁠⁠⁠ A brighter gleam its armor flings.

The life that I aspire to live,

⁠ No man proposeth me;

No trade upon the street

⁠ ⁠⁠ Wears its emblazonry.

From Poems of Nature (The Bodley Head, 1895) by Henry David Thoreau. Copyright © 1895 by Henry David Thoreau. This poem is in the public domain.