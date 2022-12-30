Five ways the next Cold War will be different

New world order. The structure of the U.S.-China bipolar rivalry will make the next Cold War less stable than the previous one, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.

Arsenal of democracy. After decades of atrophy, Russia’s war in Ukraine jolted Europe into a military spending spree. The United States will profit, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.

Mounting failures. Despite consolidating his power, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a surprisingly bad year. FP’s James Palmer rounds up the year’s best writing on Xi’s third term.

Packing a punch. From Ukraine to Afghanistan, FP reporters broke news on the world’s biggest developments this year. FP’s Keith Johnson rounds up 2022’s most impactful stories.

In memoriam. 2022 saw the deaths of a number of world leaders and diplomats, from the notable to the notorious. FP’s Jennifer Williams rounds up the year’s most significant obituaries.

Source: Foreign Policy Editors’ Picks