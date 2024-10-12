Ten Ways to Spot Gen Z, According to ChatGPT

Alice Gibbs in Newsweek: From causing a stir with unexpected office wear to dominating social media, members of Generation Z aren’t shy about making their opinions known. As of 2023, those born between 1997 and 2012 make up the largest generation in the world, but how easy are they to spot? If you’re wondering how you can identify someone from this generation without asking for a date of birth, Newsweek asked artificial intelligence text chatbot ChatGPT to provide 10 ways to spot someone from Gen Z. Here is the question: “Tell me 10 ways I might spot someone from Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012. In your response, please consider factors like fashion, entertainment, language use, social indicators and media consumption.”

Fashion Choices

Gen Z has brought back the Y2K aesthetic in a big way, favoring oversized clothing, wide-leg jeans and chunky sneakers. The look often includes crop tops, bucket hats and tiny sunglasses. Gen Zers are also likely to opt for sustainable fashion and are more likely to shop secondhand or support eco-friendly brands.

If you hear phrases like “no cap” (meaning no lie), “slay” (doing something exceptionally well) or “bet” (agreement), you’re likely speaking to someone from Gen Z. Gen Zers have developed a language all their own, often popularized on TikTok, and frequently use internet slang like “FR” (for real) and “SMH” (shaking my head).

While millennials might be scrolling through Instagram or Facebook, Gen Z is all about TikTok. This generation is heavily present on the platform, engaging in trends, challenges and dances. They’re digital natives, preferring to communicate through DMs, memes and GIFs rather than traditional phone calls.

Media Consumption

Gen Z doesn’t do cable. They are all about streaming, with Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ being their platforms of choice. They love binge-watching but also have a strong preference for short-form content, making TikToks, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels more appealing to them than lengthy TV series or movies.

Technology Use

Always connected, Gen Zers are never far from their smartphones and are quick to adopt the latest tech trends. From new apps to smart home devices, they are at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Entertainment Preferences

Forget traditional celebrities. Gen Z looks up to social media influencers and YouTubers. They follow personalities who’ve made their name online rather than in Hollywood. Gaming is also a massive part of their culture, with games like Fortnite, Minecraft and Among Us being particularly popular.

Political and Social Views

Gen Zers are known for their social consciousness. They are vocal about issues like climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights, often using social media to raise awareness and to participate in movements. Diversity and inclusion are nonnegotiables for them, and they expect brands and public figures to uphold these values.

Health and Wellness Trends

Mental health is a significant concern for Gen Z. They are more open about discussing problems like anxiety and depression and advocate for self-care and therapy.

Work and Career Attitudes

The traditional 9-to-5 job isn’t as appealing to Gen Zers. They are active participants in the gig economy, valuing flexibility and purpose over stability. Many pursue freelance work, side hustles or remote jobs, seeking careers that align with their passions and allow for a better work-life balance.

Interactive and Visual Content

Gen Z loves interactive content—think livestreams where they can engage with creators in real time or participate in TikTok duets. They also have a strong preference for visual storytelling, gravitating toward platforms that prioritize photos and videos over text-heavy content.

