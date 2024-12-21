Friday Poem: God’s Violin

Good and evil are only high and low

on one string of god’s violin.

There are other strings being played

stretching from our guts to the end of the world.

Telephone wires vibrate with what we meant to say,

explanations lost in black curved space

like socks lost under the bed.

Our silences wail under god’s fingers.

Our silences harmonize with

the implacable pastel rise of a department store

and its peacock tail of blind mannequin eyes

while the triumphal march of a snail

to the other end of its glossy leaf

plays counterpoint.

I dreamed of god’s violin.

The number of strings went on beyond

my eyes counting curve

and the length of the strings simply went on.

We miss so much.

Have you ever been driving alone at night

down a freeway fighting sleep

and chasing the white line?

Supposed you realized

no matter how long and fast you drove

you’d be stuck in one white mark on the white line

and never get past it.

Like that.

The Music of the Spheres.

The Fiddler on the Roof.

The Piper on the Hills.

The heart-tug behind tv commercials

before they start selling glop.

We don’t hear god’s violin because we’re part of it

the way construction workers don’t hear their own drills.

But sometimes, just for one or two notes

an echo sweeps us up like a tidal wave

scattering everything we clutch and fight for

out of our hands like spilled popcorn

and we stand in the ruins and laugh.

Afterwards we don’t remember.

Or we pretend we don’t remember,

putting everything wearily back the way it was

and going on

and that also goes into the music.

God’s violin doesn’t help anything,

the world’s wounds are part of the music

and anyway, it’s too big.

Like smashing a symphony hall complete with symphony

on top of a spoonful of cough medicine

for a sick child.

Maybe we’re not supposed to listen.

Maybe it’s not possible to really listen

and still be any use to our lives.

Like trying to touch a toolkit

with burnt, aching fingers.

But I’ve heard the roar of that fire in the strings

and reached for it

and couldn’t reach high enough

and that was worse.

God’s violin is for us,

what we are for

god only knows.

By: Julia Vinograd @ Poetic Outlaws