This Intricate Map of a Fruit Fly Brain Could Signal a Revolution in Neuroscience

From Aeon: This video features images of the largest and most complex brain ever fully mapped by scientists – that of an adult fruit fly. To bring these detailed images to life, it took scientists from 146 labs and 122 institutions in a project known as FlyWire, led by Princeton University.

If charting the brain of this small creature sounds like anything less than an extraordinary breakthrough, consider that the 140,000 neurons and the many millions of synapses the project details mark an extraordinary leap from the worm brain (302 neurons) and the larval fruit fly brain (3,000 neurons) that scientists have previously mapped.

And, while fully mapping a human brain of roughly 86 billion neurons is likely still many years from fruition, the team behind FlyWire believes that their project could represent a formidable step towards better understanding brain diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Watch the video here.