Are You a Platonist or an Aristotelian?

Jan Buchczik of The Atlantic Council: Identifying as either a Platonist or an Aristotelian can say a great deal about how you see the world, Arthur C. Brooks writes—and might also predict how happy you are about your life and future. https://theatln.tc/pIan63yU

Plato believed that “behind the visible, material world, which is always subject to change, lies a more fundamental, invisible universe of absolutes,” Arthur C. Brooks writes. His pupil Aristotle, Brooks writes, believed that “given that the material universe was in a constant state of change—in substance, quality, quantity, and place—the change itself was part of the true nature of things.” As it applies to you, whether you believe that you are primarily being or becoming—a stagnant identity or one that’s constantly changing—determines if you are more of a Platonist or an Aristotelian.

“Arguably, given the dominance of identitarian thinking in contemporary culture, more and more people are in the former camp, because they define themselves primarily according to categories of race, religion, class, gender, or ideology,” Brooks writes. “In contrast, though their way is less in vogue, Aristotelians see themselves as moving through growth and change, encountering and developing virtue, knowledge, enlightenment, even love.”

Brooks argues that becoming more of an Aristotelian can “set you free.”

In order to do so, you first need to find the person you want to be. Think of a concrete goal that requires progress through analyzing what you admire about a real person that you look up to. Then break down your model’s traits into component parts, and try to emulate the ones you like and avoid the ones you don’t. Lastly, Brooks recommends, make a scheduled plan to transform yourself in each dimension of your desired improvement.

“Our culture today is likely to push you to be a Platonist—to define yourself as being a particular sort of person, with a fixed, permanent character. This is certainly convenient for businesses and political parties: It makes you a repeat customer, a reliable voter, a faithful donor,” Brooks continues. “But it can also leave you stuck in circumstances that you might not like, and that will make you less happy than you could be.”

Read more at: https://theatln.tc/pIan63yU