Gandhi on 7 Social Sins, and a Manto Quote

Shared by Mariam Ibn: Mahatma Gandhi’s Seven Social Sins, also known as the Seven Blunders of the World, are a set of principles that he believed could undermine human progress and happiness:

Wealth without work : Accumulating wealth without contributing to society through work

: Accumulating wealth without contributing to society through work Pleasure without conscience : Pursuing pleasure without any consideration for the impact it may have on others or the environment

: Pursuing pleasure without any consideration for the impact it may have on others or the environment Knowledge without character : Knowledge can be used for both positive and negative purposes

: Knowledge can be used for both positive and negative purposes Commerce without morality : Commerce without ethics can spoil and abuse the natural world

: Commerce without ethics can spoil and abuse the natural world Science without humanity : Science should be used for the benefit of humanity

: Science should be used for the benefit of humanity Religion without sacrifice : Following rituals without understanding their core principles

: Following rituals without understanding their core principles Politics without principle: Politics should be guided by principle

Gandhi published the list in his weekly newspaper Young India in 1925. He also gave the list to his grandson, Arun Gandhi, on a piece of paper shortly before his assassination.

