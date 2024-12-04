Gandhi on 7 Social Sins, and a Manto Quote

Shared by Mariam Ibn: Mahatma Gandhi’s Seven Social Sins, also known as the Seven Blunders of the World, are a set of principles that he believed could undermine human progress and happiness:
- Wealth without work: Accumulating wealth without contributing to society through work
- Pleasure without conscience: Pursuing pleasure without any consideration for the impact it may have on others or the environment
- Knowledge without character: Knowledge can be used for both positive and negative purposes
- Commerce without morality: Commerce without ethics can spoil and abuse the natural world
- Science without humanity: Science should be used for the benefit of humanity
- Religion without sacrifice: Following rituals without understanding their core principles
- Politics without principle: Politics should be guided by principle
Gandhi published the list in his weekly newspaper Young India in 1925. He also gave the list to his grandson, Arun Gandhi, on a piece of paper shortly before his assassination.
