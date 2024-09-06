Two Gravity-Defying Performances Play With the Physics of Life on Earth

From Psyche Magazine: The French performance artist Bastien Dausse built the ‘contemporary circus company’ Compagnie Barks around his abiding ‘desire to play with gravity’. This reality-bending video features two performances from Compagnie Barks’s show Moon / Cabinet de curiosités lunaires (2022). In the first, titled la bascule (or the seesaw), Dausse secures the French performance artist Julieta Salz into a weighted device he invented to simulate the gravity of the Moon, which is one-sixth of Earth’s. Dausse, still bound by the pull of our planet, then assists Salz as she moves through a series of transfixing acrobatic movements.

In the second, titled la Table et chaises (or the Table and chairs), Dausse and Salz move across a set of table and two chairs, with each object having only two legs affixed to the ground, all set against a forest background. Each of these performances juxtaposes the rules of our everyday world with elements that seem to challenge them, encouraging viewers reconsider the familiar.

Via The Kid Should See This