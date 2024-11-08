How Circadian Rhythms Make Life on Earth Tick

by Lynne Peeples at Undark: Living things began tracking the incremental passage of time long before the human-made clock lent its hands. As life grew in harmony with the sun’s daily march through the sky, and with the seasons, phases of the moon, tides, and other predictable environmental cycles, evolution ingrained biology with the timekeeping tools to keep a step ahead.

It gifted an ability to anticipate changes, rather than respond to them, and an internal nudge to do things when most advantageous and to avoid doing things when not so advantageous. Of course, that optimal timing depended on a species’ niche on the 24-hour clock. When mammals first arose, for example, they were nocturnal — most active during the hours that the dinosaurs slept. Now mammals occupy both their choice territories on a spinning planet and their preferred space on a rotating clock.

Timing is everything when it comes to seeking and digesting food, storing food, avoiding becoming food, dodging exposure to DNA-damaging ultraviolet radiation, and many more vital activities, such as navigating, migrating, and reproducing.

Take the Eudyptula minor, a tiny penguin species that lives on Phillip Island in Australia. The slate-blue plumaged seabird speed waddles from the ocean to burrow home at the same “sun time” each day — just after sunset. Finding that precise window between day and night maximizes the penguins’ fishing time, allows them enough light to see their way to their burrows, and minimizes the chances they become visible food along the way for nighttime predators, such as orcas, seabirds, and feral cats. An internal clock off by just 10 minutes could prove fatal, one source told me.

The island’s tourism industry capitalizes on this predictable “Penguin Parade.” A website lists approximate penguin arrival times for every month of the year and sells tickets to witness the spectacle. A higher ticket price grants visitors access to an underground viewing structure where they can watch the procession of waddlers at eye level. In October 2022, lucky visitors got to view a record-breaking 5,440 little penguins storm the shore and hurry home.

The accompanying article is excerpted and adapted from “The Inner Clock: Living in Sync With Our Circadian Rhythms,” by Lynne Peeples. (Riverhead Books, 352 pages.)

