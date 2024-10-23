Shazia Shazia on Facebook: English novelist Herbert J. Wells first published this in 1936 and is still being published today.

In this story, the author tells us about a strange disease – joint disease spread in a remote village isolated from the world in the middle of snow-capped mountains, and the disease left all the inhabitants of the village blind. I was suffering from the disease of penis.

After this disease, this village was completely disconnected from the world. No eye was safe, no person could leave the village and go out. So all these people had turned completely blind and their children were born blind from generation to generation – all the villagers had gone blind. And not a single eye among them was safe, no one who saw was left –

One day a climber Neons accidentally went there uncle, when he was practicing climbing the mountain, his foot slipped and he fell straight down from a high peak of the mountain into this village. Neons were not hurt. .

Because this icy village was covered with dense trees, and the neons were saved by these trees by giving support to their laps –

So he came downstairs and when he saw the disturbing scene of the village, his first comment was this;

None of the houses in this village had windows built for light, and the walls of the houses were painted randomly with different colors of paints. “

After seeing this scene, Neons said in their heart that;

“Whoever built these houses must have been blind.”

So this climber got right in the middle of the village and started calling out to people – he noticed people walking past him and no one was looking back, until the neons realized that He really does exist in the land of the blind!

He reached out to a group of villagers, and began to try to find out: who these people were, and what were the circumstances that made them all blind, how these people see now, how they live, and how to recover again. Can be done –

He repeated his questions in front of people: How do they see? And how do you live without eyes? Blind people made fun of reverse neons instead of giving him a straight and simple answer, and they started targeting him with sarcasm.

These blind men went above and beyond in their state of madness when they told this climber that he is not a normal person because he has eyes he can see, a normal person is someone who cannot see!

This villagers made him mad and some people told him that they will only stop mocking him when he will take out his eyes, and become totally blind like them, all the blinds gathered to see him. Ko told to be blind like them –

The hero of this story “In the Land of the Blind” fails miserably to explain the meaning of sight, because how can the blind understand what sight means?

So he ran away from this country of the blind before they took his eyes out he was surprised to see how these sick people blindness can be cured, when they only treat a healthy person with eyes. Do you think ill?

The “Country of the Blind” is every society dominated by ignorance, lack of knowledge, corruption, corruption, backwardness, poverty, violence and bigotry, and when any voice of insight arises, it is rejected; where the wise, knowledgeable and intelligent people are ignorant of the people. May you face misunderstanding and stupidity and violence.

Every country is the “country of the blind” where the whole nation is divided into small groups, and every group of people considers themselves superior and hates every other group – every country is the “land of the blind” different from itself. A person is tortured by finding a false justification to hurt and hurt him.

The country of the blind is a society where people only care about what they have to take from others, not what they have to give them!

