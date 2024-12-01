Happy Thanksgiving Home & Abroad

Irshad Salim, Karachi: 16 years ago (circa 2008) I flew from NJ to KHI on #Etihad –after a hiatus of almost 4 or 6 yrs. The feeling was kinda homecoming.

As the plane approached #KHI outskirts, I had butterflies in my stomach, and goosebumps on my arms.

I felt childlike; In the spur of the moment, I opened my laptop and drew some pics on digital canvas –it was my first hands-on with what would eventually become therapeutic for me, and passion to wade and swim in.

Over the years, I find I don’t leave home without this pool. Playing “water polo” with WhatsApp shares of video clips, pics, toons, and quotes from my contacts home & abroad now add aromatic spices to the H2O in this pool of moments and memories I carry from abroad as my pillow.

Happy #Thanksgiving

Irshad Salim, Dec 1, 2024