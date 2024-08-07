How a Mind-Controlling Parasite Could Deliver Medicine to the Brain

Shelly Fan in Singularity Hub: The brain is like a medieval castle perched on a cliff, protected on all sides by high walls, making it nearly impenetrable. Its shield is the blood-brain barrier, a layer of tightly connected cells that only allows an extremely selective group of molecules to pass. The barrier keeps delicate brain cells safely away from harmful substances, but it also blocks therapeutic proteins—like, for example, those that grab onto and neutralize toxic clumps in Alzheimer’s disease.

One way to smuggle proteins across? A cat parasite.

A new study in Nature Microbiology tapped into the strange world of mind-bending parasites, specifically, Toxoplasma gondii. Perhaps best known for its ability to rid infected mice of their fear of cats, the parasite naturally travels from the gut to the brain—including ours—and releases proteins that tweak behavior.

The international team hijacked T. gondii’s natural, brain-targeting impulses to engineer two delivery systems, one for a single-shot therapeutic boost and another that lasts longer.

The unconventional shuttle worked on brain cells in petri dishes and brain organoids. Often called “mini-brains,” these pea-sized blobs roughly capture the cell types and structure of a growing fetal human brain. However, they don’t usually produce a blood-brain barrier.

To show the shuttle could gain access to the brain, the team engineered a T. gondii shuttle with a therapeutic protein for Rett syndrome, a genetic disorder that leads to autism-like symptoms.

After one shot into the belly, the shuttle released the therapeutic proteins widely into the brains of lab mice within a few weeks. The proteins mostly accumulated in parts of the brain critical for perception, reasoning, and memory.

“For medicine, efficient and safe delivery of proteins could unlock a broad category of protein-based therapies,” wrote the authors.

More here.