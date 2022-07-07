‘India Cannot Be of Hindus Only’: Nobel Laureate and Economist Amartya Sen

TWO respected authors who have written extensively on regional affairs share their comment on Nobel Laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen saying that, “The biggest crisis that India is facing today is the “possible collapse of the nation.”

Pity that a foreign-based scholar has to come home and say this. Men like Sen are a rare and marginal community. Indian voters do vote for the BJP/RSS in large numbers. Democracy empowers the majority, and in India you can see what the majority is like A British author & analyst -of Bangladesh descent

India’s protracted struggle for geopolitical domination, massive arms imports, resumption of threats and coercive diplomacy are ‘bad omen’ for South Asia’s future. The continuation of misery, poverty, extremism, intolerance and hate is not only baffling, but is a matter of serious concern to all its inhabitants, and the international community at large. Syed Hasan Javed, author of ‘Nation Building Paradoxes in Indian and Pakistan’

Amartya Sen (Muslim Mirror)

MUSLIM MIRROR: The biggest crisis that India is facing today is the “possible collapse of the nation”, Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Amartya Research Center in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area, Sen said that people should work towards maintaining unity and that divisions should not be made along religious lines.

“I think if someone asks me if I’m scared of something, I would say ‘yes’. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear,” the celebrated economist said.

“I want the country to be united. I don’t want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together,” Sen added.

Sen further said, “The world came to know of Upanishads because of a Muslim Prince. Dara Sikhoh, Shah Jahan’s son, learnt Sanskrit and translated some of the Upanishads into Persian.”

Asserting that India cannot belong only to the Hindus or to the Muslims, Sen stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country’s traditions..

“India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together,” Sen added.