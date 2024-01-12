Gaza Genocide: Israel In International Court of Justice Over (Video)

Says South Africa Case is “Distorted”: A legal hearing into the war in Gaza opens in The Hague on Thursday as the international court of justice (ICJ) hears arguments alleging that Israel is committing genocide in the territory. South Africa, which has brought the case, is asking the UN court to act urgently “to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the genocide convention, which continues to be violated with impunity”. It comes as the assault on Gaza – launched in response to the 7 October attacks on Israel by Hamas in which militants killed 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and took 240 people hostage – continues to wreak a devastating toll.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/nhtdDXT6Sgc?si=lC4ca37uUKIPrMCb

FEATURED VIDEO