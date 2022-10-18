What’s Strange But True About Japanese Kids, School Rules, Cities, Canals (Videos)

Here are some reasons why Japanese kids are different than the rest of the world: Schoolchildren follow rules that are strange but true:

These children’s daily rituals at school enable them to grow up and become ‘good citizens’ — outside the school, in their neighborhoods and in the cities they belong to, their learning process delivers:

UNRELATED to the economic growth mantra generally front-footed as THE nirvana, HERE are two deliveries from the above ‘strange but true’ rules/rituals kids practice at school and bring home their learning:

AND THIS: Japan has the cleanest draining canal in the world. One may argue that it’s the city/neighborhood governance which makes these happen, but behind ALL processes are ‘human resources’ (good citizens) deployment to deliver all such:

‘Home & School’ is where ‘good citizens’ and human resources behind processes are manufactured!

Curated by and text added by Irshad Salim, Karachi (Oct. 18, 2022)

