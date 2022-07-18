Lahore is Lahore – لاہور لاہور ہے (Video)

Kaptaan’s (Imran Khan’s) stunning inswinger, reports The Express Tribune: “Defying all odds, PTI sweeps high-stakes Punjab by-polls; wins 15 seats; PML-N trails with 4,” concedes defeat.

According to some independent observers and political analysts, voters from all age groups, including physically challenged one’s made a beeline to vote for Khan in Lahore (the capital of Punjab province – Pakistan’s heartland and the country’s largest province population-wise). “They fielded well for Khan’s yorkers toward the incumbent govt. and his main competitor PML-N – for his ‘Azadi, Tabdeeli’ battlecry,” one analyst says.

“Lahorites helped upset the batting lineup of PML-N and its coalition. It’s a game-changer in Punjab particularly and in the country’s political development, as whoever holds sway in Punjab eventually rules the federation” another analyst said.

Irshad Salim, Karachi (Video WhatsApp shared by Hamza)