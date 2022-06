For instance: “Our first teacher is our own heart”; “Day and night cannot dwell together”; “What we take from the world, we must give back”; “As you recognize the eagle by how it flies, the deer by how it runs, the wolf by how it howls, and the bear by how it roars, so you will recognize the true nature and intentions of people (by their actions)”; “Don’t marry the one you love, marry the one you know…the one who loves you.”; More here: