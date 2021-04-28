Mahabharata to Be Taught in Saudi Schools -Under Vision 2030

SHAHID NAYEEM: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia schools will soon be teaching the students Indian epics Ramayana & Mahabharata.

Crown Prince MBS has reportedly directed that these be included in the social science curriculum -part of Saudi Vision 2030, that seeks to teach diversity and principles of various religions and customs.

“It is a matter of pride that Saudi Arabia has made Ramayan a part of their syllabus,” tweeted Sunil Lahri who had played the role of the character of Lakshman in the Ramanand Sagar TV show.

The Saudi schools will also teach kids about Gautam Buddha and others.