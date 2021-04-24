India Police Asks Muslims to Offer Prayers to End the Pandemic (Viral Video)

An Indian police officer asks the Muslim community in his precinct to offer prayers for the COVID-19 pandemic to end.

A video circulating on social media shows a Mumbai police personnel announcing and appealing to Muslims saying: “Namaz parh kay dua kijiye maina suna hai Allah rozaydar ki jaldi sunta hai.”

India’s daily coronavirus death toll passed a new record on Saturday as the government battled to get oxygen supplies to hospitals overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of new daily cases.

Another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record, were reported in 24 hours, taking the official toll to nearly 190,000 since the pandemic started, reported AFP on Saturday.

More than 340,000 new cases were also reported, taking India’s total to 16.5 million, second only to the United States, the news agency reported.

According to a report, high capacity cryogenic tankers from the UAE are being airlifted to India –using several transport aircraft, to augment the oxygen supply in India.