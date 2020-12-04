New Song By Turkish Lyricist Spotlights Palestine, Kashmir

Noted Turkish poet and composer Turgay Evren’s new song to highlight issues in Palestine and Kashmir was released last week.

The song “We Will Never Betray” is sung in Arabic by Syrian singer Malek Noor and in Urdu by Pakistani singer Natasha Baig.

Evren said the idea of composing a special song on the eve of the International Solidarity Day of Palestine came from the Canada-based Kashmir Civitas Association.

His other compositions with political messages, include “The World is Bigger Than Five,” “Erdoğan a Tall Man,” “Don’t Cry Jerusalem,” “Kashmir is My Name” and “Permanent Spring,” –these have been received well by listeners.

He said his recent work reached tens of thousands of people worldwide after it was shared on Twitter in Pakistan. “Sometimes a song can evoke much more influence than dozens of academic articles,” Evren said.

“Music plays an important role in making the world listen to the oppressed,” he says. He has composed rap songs for English classes in Turkey, Egypt, Greece, the U.S., Bulgaria, Tunisia and Bangladesh to date.

The lyricist, who began his musical career in 2013, said he became interested in professional music after releasing his work called “Children of Heaven” to highlight the trauma of Syrian refugee children.