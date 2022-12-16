‘Osama bin Laden is Dead, But the Butcher of Gujarat Lives. He’s the Prime Minister of India’. (Viral Video)

Bilawal, Jaishankar go head-to-head: “I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister (of India),” foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said while responding to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks on Thursday.

“He (Narendra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s SS,” he added.

Bilawal’s candid response to his Indian counterpart was during the latter’s briefing at the United Nations and after the latter accused Pakistan of perpetuating terrorism and sheltering bin Laden.

“We have lost far more lives to terrorism than India did,” said FM Bilawal, while pointing out that “India has been playing in the space” that has made it “very easy” to bracket Muslims with terrorism —-he was responding to a journalist who asked him why the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers were engaged in a war of words.

Bilawal noted that India has continuously perpetuated this philosophy, not just for Pakistan but Muslims in India too.

According to Dawn, activists of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest against Pakistan near the country’s embassy in New Delhi over Bilawal’s remarks about Modi.