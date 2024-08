There is no shortage of good days.

It is good lives that are hard to come by.

A life of good days lived in the senses

is not enough. The life of sensation

is the life of greed; it requires more

and more.

The life of the spirit

requires less and less; time is

ample and its passage sweet.

Who would call a day spent

reading a good day?

But a life spent reading

— that is a good life.

By: Annie Dillard

@Poetic Outlaws