Tuesday Poem: The Sum of Life

Nothing to do but work,

…. Nothing to eat but food,

Nothing to wear but clothes

…. To keep one from going nude.

Nothing to breathe but air,

…. Quick as a flash it’s gone;

Nowhere to fall but off,

…. Nowhere to stand but on.

………… . . . . . . . . . .

Nothing to sing but songs,

…. Ah, well, alas! alack!

Nowhere to go but out,

…. Nowhere to come but back.

…………. . . . . . . . . .

Nothing to strike but a gait;

…. Everything moves that goes.

Nothing at all but common sense

…. can ever withstand these woes.

by Benjamin Franklin King, Jr. (1857-1894)

from Confucius to Cummings

New Direction Books, 1964