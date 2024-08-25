Sunday Poem: Airborne Hope

by Vivian Huang (age 15): a contrapuntal poem dedicated to my family.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry?

Vivian Huang: “I like to write poetry because it allows me to break the conventional methods of storytelling while still staying authentic to the messages I want to convey. The creative freedom I have while exploring with structure, punctuation, and imagery allows me to push beyond what is conventionally perceived and challenges me to add a new perspective to recurring themes in modern society.”