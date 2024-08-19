Sunday Poem: War and Peace

Albert Einstein Poems: Interpretation by Michael R. Burch, “These are “poems” I created from Albert Einstein quotes, changing a word here and there for the sake of meter and rhyme…“

But heroism on command,

senseless violence,

and all the loathsome nonsense

that goes by the name of patriotism:

how passionately I hate them!

Perfection of means

and confusion of ends

seem to characterize our age

and it has become appallingly obvious

that our technology

has exceeded our humanity,

that technological progress

is like an axe in the hands of a pathological criminal,

and that the attempt to combine wisdom and power

has only rarely been successful

and then only for a short while.

It is my conviction

that killing under the cloak of war

is nothing but an act of murder.

(I do not know what weapons

World War III will be fought with,

but World War IV will be fought

with sticks and stones.)

Oh, how I wish that somewhere

there existed an island

for those who are wise

and of goodwill!…

In such a place even I

would be an ardent patriot,

for I am not only a pacifist,

but a militant pacifist.

I am willing to fight for peace,

for nothing will end war

unless the people themselves

refuse to go to war.

Our task must be to free ourselves

by widening our circle of compassion

to embrace all living creatures

and the whole of nature and its beauty.

And peace cannot be kept by force;

it can only be achieved by understanding.

–from Allpoetry