Tuesday Poem: Glass Half Empty

Why Do You Always Have To Hurt Me?

Why Do You Always Have To Think So Negatively?

Why Do You Always Look At The Glass Half Empty?

Instead Of Looking What We Have,

I Guess The Ice Cubes In That Drink,

Make It Hard For You To Think,

Always Complaining That It’s Not Good,

Yet You Wanna Go To The Party In The Hood,

Mess Up Your Life,

But Saying You’re Making Life Right?

You Have A Past,

But Who Am I To Judge?

I Thought This Would Last,

But Now It’s A Life Long Grudge,

Saying You Stopped All This Nonsense With Drugs And ****,

Yet If I Ask About Your Past You Start To Yell At Me,

Criticizing My Beliefs Because They Have No Cross To Be Nailed To,

But Being In This World I’m Starting To Live That Lifestyle Through,

Criticize The Unknown Because You Are Afraid,

Yet You Love Discriminating Because You Think It’s Brave,

Not Thinking Twice About Conspiracies,

You Just Don’t Think Critically,

Unlike Me You Think We Are A Match Made In Heaven,

When Truth Is All You Want To Do Is Pop Prescription Medicine,

You Don’t Think About You’re Long Term Negative Affect On Me,

All You See Is My Glass Half Full,

Never Looking At It Empty,

And You Don’t Like That So You Strive For Us To Be Equal,

This Romance Is Like A Never Ending Sequel,

Hands Tighten Around My Throat As You Try To Kiss Me,

But After The Fact You Sit There And Just Try To Diss Me,

Trying To Smother Out The Truth,

Letting Chaos Run Loose,

Your Just Another Hand To Help Tie The Noose,

Waiting To Strangle My Inner Being And Make Me Scream Truce,

First And Foremost I Believe Everybody Lies,

And I Will Relate To That Until The Day I Die,

Black And White Frames Try To Swallow My Color,

Making Me A Copy Just Like Every Other,

You’re Like A Bill O’Reily Or Maybe A Mitt Romney,

When I Try To Speak The Truth You Always Interrupt Me,

I Don’t Mean To Name Names,

But These Are Few Who Bring Us Shame,

For Trying To Think Outside The Box,

Who Put The Key Inside The Lock,

And You Sit There Telling Me How School And My Belief’s Are Bogus,

But Who Are Trying To Act So **** Heroic?

When I Soar On A Natural High You Say Im Crazy,

But At Least I’m Not Sitting There With A Glass Half Empty…

Needed To Get That Off My Chest, No Hate About My Views Please…

by Sydney Victoria, Nov. 2012 @ Hello Poetry