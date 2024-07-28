Sunday Poem: Life Sentence

Photo: Brian Day at Poetic Outlaws

I am an angry man

no longer young

my dreams have been out

in all the weather

I used to

make up highway exits as I went along

and rattle my fever

at strangers

I am an angry man

no longer young

who turned out to be a genius after all

what a moron

sometimes I get so tired of

so many different things at once

I panic

I am an angry man

no longer young

the wire gets higher each day

and I know the gun is loaded

sentenced to the sky

preaching a desperate kind of arithmetic

which won’t be gathered

until the clouds are full of hungry prisoners

By David Lerner

You can find David Lerner’s hard-hitting published works of poetry at Zeitgeist Press.

“Lerner was a broken-down saint if there ever was one. He was an eloquent screamer, a soft-spoken rageoholic, a madman with a great manuscript. His poetry will always be a reminder of a time when poetry in the Mission was spontaneous, magical, and more than a little bit dangerous.” — Bucky Sinister, San Francisco Bay Guardian