Saturday Poem: Money Ghazal

Easy new habits—gain weight, lose money.

Mamma said, Don’t wed for love. Choose money.

Life is suffering, Buddha taught. He’s right.

Which brings more comfort—a hug? Booze? Money?

Midnight. Lipstick on glasses, smoky air.

A blade shines. Someone sings the blues. Money

changes hands. A morning hike raises her

mood—so much beauty to peruse! Money

irrelevant. The landscape louder than

her thoughts. Today’s dose of bad news—money

denied to the Puerto Rican poor. Slick,

bloated corporate lawyers ooze money.

Grandpa’s waxy face stitched into a smile.

“Grieving” relatives argue—whose money?

The comedian struggles, wipes his brow.

When quips about sex don’t amuse, money

gets a wry chuckle. So does aging. Sticks

and stones is bullshit. Words can bruise. Money,

or lack of it, can cause death. Exhausted

from too-little fun, he hits snooze. Money’s

an abstraction, bills just ink on paper,

really. The YouTuber gets views, money.

Birds sing morning songs. The neighbors argue

or make loud love. My kitten mews. Money

talks, but what does it say? I open doors

to joy? Get to work? We accuse money

of our own vices. Top lip bitten in

concentration, my daughter glues money

to cardboard—one hundred pennies for school’s

hundredth day. I hope she learns—fuse money

and craft, abandon the myth of starving

creatives. A smart artist woos money.

Poet, if an altar and incense won’t

draw Her, why not offer your muse money?

by Alison Stone

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Tribute to the Ghazal

Alison Stone: “I was introduced to the form decades ago and fell in love with it. I’m neurodivergent, so I loved the structure and the syllable counting. I also love the freedom to jump around, knowing that the rhyme and refrain offer connection. Also, as a working mother, I love being able to write poems ‘in pieces’—I can work on one or two couplets, then go to work, then come back to it. I’ve written over 100 ghazals and even have an entire book of ghazals.” (web)