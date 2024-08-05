Monday Poem: Paragon

To eat sweet corn straight off

the cob, just shucked—

no one ever told me I could do that, like

no one ever. Another day

the world seems too full of protocols

boiled and buttered and salted.

How many times I sat with my grandfather

by the front yard rock

where we hammered walnuts apart

and shucked so many ears

for the huge pot my grandmother watched

inside and never once, the son

of tenant farmers, did he say, Just eat it

now, go ahead—he who loved immediacies,

gifts that arrived unmediated, charmed

with readiness. No I had to read

about it, and on I read, grieved

and grieved and grateful

still for the world, so much hiddenness

to live in. And stopped this afternoon

to give one of two bonneted daughters

a ten, three ones, and three quarters

for seven ears of corn and a small bouquet

of sunflowers, sticky with their stalk juice.

A while later and I never knew summer

could be like this, undivided,

as it always seemed in my youth

between cooked and raw, fun

and boredom, never been kissed

and yes, healthy and un, light and shadows

of television after dinner. I took sunflowers

to my mother, who used to be one, please God

may she be again. Then in an unhurried rain

my sons and I sat on the front porch and shucked

this corn, our shirts dampled with quiet

and I said, You know you can just eat it now.

by Katie Hartsock

—from Poets Respond

Katie Hartsock: “Small revelations—such as, you can eat corn fresh straight off the cob, which is an idea that did not exist in the Ohio town where I grew up—can profoundly reorient in times of disorientation, and comfort in uncomfortable times.” (web)