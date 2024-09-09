Monday Poem: Please

Please be kind
Have patience with others
They may not be like you
Please listen
Take time to understand others
Please be careful
It’s a dangerous time
Your actions may affect others
Please don’t harbor anger
It doesn’t help a situation
Step away if you have to
Please have an open heart
Instead of a closed mind
Please offer love instead of hate
It lifts us all up
Offer someone a smile
Please stand in the light
Instead of the darkness
Lift up the world
With your special light
by Barbara R Maxwell at Hello Poetry