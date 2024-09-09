Monday Poem: Please

Please be kind

Have patience with others

They may not be like you

Please listen

Take time to understand others

Please be careful

It’s a dangerous time

Your actions may affect others

Please don’t harbor anger

It doesn’t help a situation

Step away if you have to

Please have an open heart

Instead of a closed mind

Please offer love instead of hate

It lifts us all up

Offer someone a smile

Please stand in the light

Instead of the darkness

Lift up the world

With your special light

by Barbara R Maxwell at Hello Poetry