Monday Poem: Please

 September 9, 2024

Please be kind
Have patience with others
They may not be like you

Please listen
Take time to understand others

Please be careful
It’s a dangerous time
Your actions may affect others

Please don’t harbor anger
It doesn’t help a situation
Step away if you have to

Please have an open heart
Instead of a closed mind

Please offer love instead of hate
It lifts us all up
Offer someone a smile

Please stand in the light
Instead of the darkness
Lift up the world
With your special light

by Barbara R Maxwell at Hello Poetry

