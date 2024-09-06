Friday Poem: Pythagoras and Me

I could be up all night

without a single line to write;

………………………

I might be ass-in-chair till 1st light

eyes propped with toothpicks.

………………………

Open, I might sit with digits

poised over a keyboard

………………………

like condors on thermals

scanning the earth for a bite

………………………

the desert page dry and white.

I might even catch some moon-talk.

………………………

She speaks, you know

—whispers to Venus when I turn my head.

………………………

So how might I know then what she said?

Telepathy, a poet’s curse, or worse.

………………………

Imagination, with its ears perked

for a little Music of the Spheres

………………………

(a defunct old idea that occurred to a Greek

once who was also up almost in tears

………………………

way past bedtime waiting for a theory

or the sense to hit the sheets).

by Jim Culleny at 3 Quarks Daily