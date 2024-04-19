Friday Poem: Reflections by Javed Ansari

Illustration insert by despardes.com

Droplets of meditation brim forth,

the cauldron boils perpetually —

through the tedium of life.

The etched screen is myself and on it

my rebellious spirit flits unsatiated, unquenched

somewhere on the borders of a perfect relationship

stalking its victim.

The blackout of emotions is heartwarming, welcome

gracefully. selfishly. refusing adoration.

Straight lines of aloofness are broken and joined

into alliances polygonal. triangular.

Mass chattering media. disciples of McLuhan

the diorama of incoherence cures one occasionally

of one’s cliches,

People inarticulate for ages. use columns of print,

the primitive machine. to communicate.

to love and hate.

How funny and ecstatic to experience the spontaneous

exhaust of pent-up anger on encountering a longed for face

Pointless to carry the load of a culture whose promises

are made to be promptly broken,

whose instruments of so-called creativity

manufacture the empty music of arid wastes

and enlarge the frightening vacuum

of contradictions.

–A poem by Javed Ansari from Sometime Somewhere

…published by Budding Talents (1977)