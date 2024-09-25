Wednesday Poem: Unveiling the Facade

Beneath the layers, a mask I wore,

Hiding truths I couldn’t ignore.

In public’s eye, I played the part,

But shadows lingered in my heart.



The man they saw, the man they praised,

A crafted life, in lies, was caged.

The women flocked, the lights were bright,

But darkness followed in the night.



The secret whispered deep inside,

No more space for me to hide.

A moment came, the walls gave way,

My truth emerged in light of day.



Though scorned by all, and stripped of fame,

I stood tall, no more ashamed.

For in the fall, I found my ground,

A self that’s whole, a peace profound.



So let them judge, let silence speak,

For now I live, no longer weak.

The mask is gone, my soul set free,

Unveiling now, the real me.

by Illustrious da Poet

——You can follow this link to check out the short story———

https://www.wattpad.com/1479043144-unveiling-the-facade