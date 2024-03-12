Poetry: Homes, Back to Home

Homes

we all leave home eventually,

leave the dark comfort of wombs,

leave the home of childhood,

some earlier than others depending upon

the warmth or not of particular hearths.

inevitably some step out

and abandon silver spoons like Siddhartha

who was not comforted by comfort,

while some break from huts of sheer neglect.

eventually, some even leave

the cocoon of self,

cracking its cramped shell,

flying beyond its confines,

its imaginary limits

its walls of mirrors

its life sentence

its aloneness

Jim Culleny, 4/4/22

