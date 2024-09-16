by Ghulam Mustafa: Pasta shells in bursting tomato soup with garlic crisps topped with garden fresh basil.

At first, you start with picking the bursting tomatoes. You trim the and blanch them in boiling water to take the skin off. You put the back in the put and cover and cook with a few sprigs of rosemary. In a pan crisp, some shaved garlic and transfer to a plate. Add tomatoes to the pan, add cooked pasta, and cook till done. Serve, add garlic scrips.

And this: Farm fresh tomato stuffed with saffron rice, tune, and stuff. (Olives, capers, parsley, lemon zest, and stuff).