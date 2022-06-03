REKHA: Blast From the Past …and Fast Forward (Video)

Internet Magazine
22nd Year of Alternative to Breaking News, Report
Rekha at her best then and now…whether acting, lip syncing, singing, or rendering, she remains a cool role model in the subcontinent’s tinsel ecosystem:
Curated from WhatsApp shares by DesPardes.com readers
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Δ