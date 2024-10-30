Rooftop Mural: A Canvas For Local Artists

From Investa shared by Zaeem Siddiqui, AUS: Melbourne artists Mayonaize and Kitt Bennett with a large-scale canvas for a transient piece of art which will emerge over the coming weeks on this rooftop.

This artwork will start with a central point, a mandala, representing our city and will represent the evolution of post-covid Melbourne, as the city continues to grow, and connect with its people.

Each layer will be painted, documented with aerial photography and painted over with the next layer. The result will be a larger than life evolving mural, a testament to the city’s resilience and renewal, which they will proudly display in an upcoming exhibition.

The mandala will include words like, environment, Melbourne, innovation, opportunity, future.

