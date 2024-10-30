The Precious Family Keepsakes That Hold Meaning For Generations

From Aeon: A family Bible, a cane knife and a piece of sheet metal recovered from a downed warplane are just a few of the possessions highlighted by the film Heirlooms (2010), in which 10 men and women share their stories of the family objects – and, in one case, a song – they hold close to their hearts. As the film pairs these eclectic items with the narratives of struggle, persecution, war and strength that have brought them to Australia, a through-line emerges of a desire to remember the sacrifices of, and stay culturally connected to, the the lives of parents and grandparents. Endearingly crafted by the Australian animators Susan Danta and Wendy Chandler, the short documentary forms a poignant portrait of how and why people imbue family keepsakes with deep meaning.

Via Animated Documentary