Sarcastic Quotes That Are the Perfect Mix of Witty and Clever

Chloe Nannenstad in Reader’s Digest: Love ’em or hate ’em, there’s a reason sarcasm quotes are all over the internet. Like funny sayings, sarcasm quotes play with the interpretation of words and tone in a way that can stretch your brain if you’re not expecting it. To use sarcasm, you have to say something that’s the opposite of what you mean (kind of like uttering a funny inspirational quote when you’re trying to be anything but inspiring). To understand sarcasm, you have to pick up on both the literal meaning and the underlying sentiment. Sarcasm is a true lie.

1. “I like long walks, especially when they are taken by people who annoy me.” —Fred Allen

2. “If you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I would be happy to do it for you.” —Groucho Marx

3. “History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.” —Abba Eban

4. “I cannot speak well enough to be unintelligible.” —Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

5. “When one door closes, another opens. Or you can open the closed door. That’s how doors work.” —Unknown

6. “Have no fear of perfection—you’ll never reach it.” —Salvador Dalí

7. “Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.” —Johnny Carson

8. “If everything seems to be going well, you have overlooked something.” —Unknown

9. “A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.” —Unknown

10. “Don’t be so humble—you are not that great.” —Golda Meir

There's witty, and then there's next-level witty: deploying funny one-liners.

