Steven Pinker: How Language Influences Your Brain

Harvard educated professor Steven Arthur Pinker is a Canadian-American cognitive scientist, psychologist, psycholinguist, and a public intellectual. He’s an advocate of evolutionary psychology and the computational theory of mind. Pinker’s introduction to the field includes thoughts on the evolution of spoken language and the debate over the existence of an innate universal grammar, as well as an exploration of why language is such a fundamental part of social relationships, human biology, and human evolution.

According to him, linguistics can be used as a window to understanding the human brain (Watch the video on YouTube).

In this vlog below, he says: “…if there’s a distinction between phonology, namely the accent or sound pattern of a language — and morphology namely, conjugation and declension and syntax – the arrangement of words then, could we expect to find these distinctions in different systems in the human brain?”:

