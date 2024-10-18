God And Insurance: Ten Comparisons Between Egypt And Germany

by Eric Schenck at 3 Quarks Daily: The longer you’re in a new country the more it becomes a relationship. It starts out wonderful. You never knew a place could understand you like this. Everything is fun and exciting and “Oh my God just so different!” But then reality sets in. And, with enough time, the things that start out oddly charming begin to irritate you. That’s happened to me twice. I lived in Egypt for three years and Germany for five.

Moving to both countries are the two best decisions I’ve ever made. Bar none. It’s undeniable what they’ve given me. It’s also undeniable that they really pissed me off. Here are ten things about Egypt and Germany, compared side-to-side. Written, of course, with all the love in my heart.

1) The People

Egypt

They never show up on time. That’s clear straight from the beginning.

This isn’t just me being closed-minded as a Westerner. Egyptians admit to their tardiness with glee.

Khamis duh-ay bess.

“Only 5 minutes.”

I will hear this thousands of times the three years I live there. I swear I notice the smile in an Egyptians’ voice every time they say it. I know it’s a lie and so do they.

Egyptians also laugh at everything.

Germany

If a German tells you they’re going to do something, they’re going to do it. It’s as simple as that.

Never have I met a nation as unfailingly trustworthy.

They’re also so punctual that it can get slightly creepy.

“Oh, you need help moving apartments at 7:30 AM on a Tuesday six months from now? It’s in my schedule.”

Six months later, you look out your window on a Tuesday morning, and Hans is waiting there at 7:25.

Delightful.

2) The Diet

Egypt

Within a month of moving to Egypt I’ve gained about five pounds.

I’d like to chalk it up to “unhealthy Egyptian food”, but the fruits and vegetables here are the best I’ve ever eaten.

It’s simply a lack of self-control.

Egyptian desserts. Fresh mango juice. And, the true culprit, koshary.

The food in Egypt is delicious. It’s also trying to kill me.

Germany

Bread.

Cheese on bread. Nutella on bread. Vegetables on bread. Bread on bread.

Bread is such an integral part of German culture that I don’t remember if I even liked it before I moved there. It simply became part of me without me knowing how.

I’m the cookie monster, but the German bread version.

And all those carbs?

