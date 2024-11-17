The Artist | A Poem by Erik Rittenberry ￼￼

“…if he is an artist, he will be compelled to make sacrifices which worldly people find absurd and unnecessary. In following the inner light he will inevitably choose… poverty. And, if he has in him the makings of a great artist, he may renounce everything, even his art.”

~ Henry Miller

Disillusioned but alive,

he saunters slowly

through the haze of hysteria

in an age of a pretentious

outrage.

He’s a man these days who

communes more with the dead

than the living, a man who finds more

beauty in the shadows than the light, a

man with empty pockets and

a loaded soul —

an offbeat dreamer,

an artist

a malcontent

condemned

to the eternal fire of his

poetic defiance.

In the petty hours of the light,

he holds his cards close to his chest

and does his best to compromise

with what’s been given. His hat

sits low to disguise the eyes

of an exile, forever roving the forlorn

streets of a hijacked future

alone

the tide of his ancient blood

ebbing

beneath disintegrating flesh.

Most nights, you’ll find him in his old shack

on the outskirts of the civilized world

sitting in the mushroom glow

of a midnight candle

with a vintage hardback

in his hands. When he reads

he no longer agrees or disagrees

with the sentiments of the dead.

He’s at ease among words, a curious

spectator stirred by the lyrical upchuck

of the collective unconscious.

The priests and pundits and academics

are no longer served by his attention.

He’d rather meditate on the paintings

of Van Gogh, Hopper, and Andrew Wyeth

than to castrate his senses with the

senseless sermons of the day.

The bloodless lust of the

over-civilized eye had always

sickened him — their idolatry

of appearances, their exaggerations

of purity, their incessant need for

glittering illusions to go on living.

Never re-examining the

underlying deceptions

that sustain their lives, they live in the

clutches of cliches, their voices

dull and tremulous, their minds

easily susceptible to the assault

of the most ludicrous

demagoguery.

He owns very little and holds no delusions

of duty and status and causes. Out of his

deliberate austerity he’s bestowed the

ultimate silence needed to create

perilously

from the deepest crevices of

his ancient soul, transforming

dream to flesh,

triumphing over the

manufactured illusions

of a frantic era.

Possessed by some daemonic being

higher than himself, there he is,

alone, as the world burns, working

in the dark, forging in the shadows,

stretching his sensibilities to

the brink of madness, divulging

his whole soul to the destructive force

of reality, beautifying the lies

that lead to the ultimate

truth.

He’s the awakener,

the emancipator,

a defector of the

human race.

He’s an artist.

