Knights Templar: The Powerful Military Order During the Crusades

From Uncovering the Truth: (It) amassed great wealth through donations, trade, and military conquests. Known for their banking innovations, the Templars became trusted financiers and treasurers for kings, nobles, and pilgrims across Europe and the Holy Land. Their vast riches, combined with their secrecy and privileges, eventually made them vulnerable to accusations of heresy by King Philip IV of France.

In 1307, on Friday the 13th, hundreds of Templars in France were arrested, tortured, and burned at the stake. Under pressure from King Philip, Pope Clement V officially dissolved the order in 1312. Following their suppression, much of the Templars’ legendary treasure vanished without a trace.

Theories about the fate of the treasure abound, from secret vaults hidden across Europe to a fleet of ships smuggling it out of France. Some believe the treasure contained the Holy Grail, the Ark of the Covenant, or documents that could threaten the Church. Others speculate that the Templars sailed to Scotland, where they continued as a secret society.

More here.