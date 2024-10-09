Dan Go: 6 Powerful Exercises I’m Doing to Slow Down the Aging Process

by Dan Go at The High Performance Journal: At the time of writing this, I’m about to turn 45 years old. While most would consider this well past middle age, I feel like I’m just getting started. This is because I have more energy than I did in my 20s and 30s. I’m stronger and more flexible, and I love how my body feels daily.

I also run a few businesses full-time, create for millions of people on every social media platform, and do my best to be a dad and husband. But this wasn’t an accident. To put myself in this position, I had to incorporate a few exercises into my routine to keep my body feeling as young as it does now.

What kind of exercises? These ones…

Exercise #1 – Lifting Weights Using Progressive Overload

Exercise #2 – Mobility Training

Exercise #3 – Low-Intensity Cardio

Exercise #4 – Jump Rope

Exercise #5 – Reverse Sprint Intervals

Exercise #6 – Breathwork

