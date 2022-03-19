Two Pakistani Premiers Narratives (Video)

WATCH: Z A Bhutto then, and Imran Khan now. Their narratives and talking points on major issues which almost are similar except the 5 decades long timeline:

PM Khan faces a potential no confidence move by the opposition in the country’s assembly, subsequent to a ‘long march’ led by Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal.

Decades ago, Bilawal’s maternal grandfather Bhutto faced series of street protests held by the constellation of nine opposition parties called ‘Nau Sitarey’ (Nine Stars). He was subsequently hanged -independent observers and historians call Bhutto’s hanging a ‘judicial murder’.