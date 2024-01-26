9 Types of Intelligence

DPstaff January 26, 2024 0

by Anna Siampani in the CEOWorld Magazine: Once upon a time intelligence was related to mathematics and our ability to do complex calculations in a timely fashion way. Scientists who study the human mind and behavior have shed some light on the issue. Anthropologists, biologists, psychiatrists, and doctors all now agree that things are a little more complex. Sternberg’s theory assumes there are three types of intelligence: practical, creative, and analytical. The most common and accepted theories now claim that intelligence can be divided into nine types to better understand how human nature works… More here.

Howard Gardner’s Theory on Multiple Intelligences
Multiple intelligences is a theory first posited by Harvard developmental psychologist Howard Gardner in 1983. This theory suggests human intelligence can be differentiated into the following modalities: visual-spatial, verbal-linguistic, musical-rhythmic, logical-mathematical, interpersonal, intrapersonal, naturalistic and bodily-kinesthetic. In contrast to other notions of learning capabilities (for example, the concept of a single IQ), the idea behind the theory of multiple intelligences is that people learn in a variety of different ways. “I believe that the brain has evolved over millions of years to be responsive to different kinds of content in the world,” says Gardner….

Gardner originally proposed six intelligence types. Today, that list has grown to nine intelligences as seen below:

More on Gardner’s Theory of Intelligences here >

Related Posts:

More Stories

How And Why We Play Social Status Games

DPstaff January 25, 2024 0

‘The Best Revenge is to Not Be Like Your Enemy’

DPstaff January 24, 2024 0

Impact of Lifestyle on Health

Usra Ehtisham January 23, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

IMF’s Summer of Discontent?

DPstaff January 26, 2024 0

Why the War in Gaza Makes a ‘Nuclear’ Iran More Likely

DPstaff January 26, 2024 0

9 Types of Intelligence

DPstaff January 26, 2024 0

How And Why We Play Social Status Games

DPstaff January 25, 2024 0

Ram Mandir: Formal Burial Site of Secular, Democratic India?

DPstaff January 24, 2024 0