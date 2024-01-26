9 Types of Intelligence

by Anna Siampani in the CEOWorld Magazine: Once upon a time intelligence was related to mathematics and our ability to do complex calculations in a timely fashion way. Scientists who study the human mind and behavior have shed some light on the issue. Anthropologists, biologists, psychiatrists, and doctors all now agree that things are a little more complex. Sternberg’s theory assumes there are three types of intelligence: practical, creative, and analytical. The most common and accepted theories now claim that intelligence can be divided into nine types to better understand how human nature works… More here.

Howard Gardner’s Theory on Multiple Intelligences

Multiple intelligences is a theory first posited by Harvard developmental psychologist Howard Gardner in 1983. This theory suggests human intelligence can be differentiated into the following modalities: visual-spatial, verbal-linguistic, musical-rhythmic, logical-mathematical, interpersonal, intrapersonal, naturalistic and bodily-kinesthetic. In contrast to other notions of learning capabilities (for example, the concept of a single IQ), the idea behind the theory of multiple intelligences is that people learn in a variety of different ways. “I believe that the brain has evolved over millions of years to be responsive to different kinds of content in the world,” says Gardner….

Gardner originally proposed six intelligence types. Today, that list has grown to nine intelligences as seen below:

