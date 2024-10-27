‘Universe 25’: The Rat Colony Experiment

Shared by Azizul Hakim on Facebook: ‘Universe 25’ is one of the most terrifying research in science history, where scientists try to understand human civilization based on experiments on rat colony.

This ‘Universe 25’ idea comes from American scientist John Calhoun. He creates an ‘ideal world’ where rats will live and breed. More better, Calhoun created a special environment called rat paradise, with more than needed food, water and accommodation. Initially there he kept four pairs of rats, which start breeding in a short time in appropriate environment and that too at a very fast pace.

Surprisingly, the breeding rate decreases just 315 days after putting the rats in that paradise. When the number of rats reaches 600, there are two species of good and ‘distorted’ rats. The weak rats have since been attacked and many male rats are ‘mentally broken’.

The result of living in rat heaven fell into women otherwise. Women move away from their self defense and become aggressive towards their children. This aggressive attitude among female rats increases gradually. This causes child to decrease in birth rate and increase in child mortality in contrary.

A new species of rats originates among men who are not ‘beautiful rats’. They refuse to ‘fight’ women for breeding and space. They only worry about food and sleep. Once upon a time beautiful men and aggressive women get the majority.

According to Calhoun, death had two phases. ‘First death’ and ‘second death’. The last one is life’s meaningless! I.e. the lack of greed growth, disloyalty to childbirth and child upbringinging and not moving forward to create a position in society. Over time, the death rate among baby rats reaches 100% and the breeding is in zero.

Homosexuality, Cannibalism is created among the rats, and they start eating themselves (Homosexuality, Cannibalism). These distorted brains keep increasing day by day, although there was no shortage of food, no shortage of opposite sex animals.

Two years after the start of this research, the last rat was born. In 1973, the last rat of the ‘Universe 25’ project died.

John Calhoun performs this test twenty-five times, and all tests get the same results. This scientific work by Calhoun gives the degradation of civil society and civilization and important ideas about urban living.

This is the same thing we see in today’s world…

❝On one hand there are weak, feminine males—who have no significant personal skills or self-defense; and on the other, aggressive male women—who are away from excessive bad mood and natural motherhood—feminininity. ❞❝On one hand, global LGBT, free-sex movement, rapid rise of consumptionism; on the other hand increase of uninterested people in marriage-family building, birth and child parenting. ❞

I.e., global Antinatalism, LGBTQ Movement, Free Sex Movement, Feminism, Liberalism, Gender Fluidity Concept etc. the rise of Western Ideology or Western Philosophy that is the last nail in the coffin of the world—not to understand and get a healthy brain.

Reference : Universe 25: The Mouse “Utopia” Experiment That Turned Into An Apocalypse, iflscience.

Original Basic Translation in Bengali: Fardeen Hassan

Original Article in English: Wren Barnes

