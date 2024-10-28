Poem: My Motherland is That Place

Javed Rahman

I will go back to that land again

The place where I was born

Away from this foreign strand

To the land whose loyalty I have sworn

My motherland is that place

Where you will find many tall trees

Telling the stories of my past days

Swaying madly in the breeze

If you happen to go by the field

Don’t forget to see my hut

It’s among the thick growth of weeds

The doors of which are now shut

There is a fountain by the rock

From which the water flows

And all the birds that flock to heaven

Quench their thirst and go

I will go back to that place again

As soon as I am free

And dig out my childhood days

Beneath those shady trees

by Javed Rahman