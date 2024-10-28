Poem: My Motherland is That Place

I will go back to that land again
The place where I was born
Away from this foreign strand
To the land whose loyalty I have sworn
My motherland is that place
Where you will find many tall trees
Telling the stories of my past days
Swaying madly in the breeze
If you happen to go by the field
Don’t forget to see my hut
It’s among the thick growth of weeds
The doors of which are now shut
There is a fountain by the rock
From which the water flows
And all the birds that flock to heaven
Quench their thirst and go
I will go back to that place again
As soon as I am free
And dig out my childhood days
Beneath those shady trees
by Javed Rahman