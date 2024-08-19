Random Thought: Upside Down

Google image

Irshad Salim: Yesterday, I visited a Foundation in Karachi which had started a drug addict rehabilitation program a year ago.

One of the addicts I had inducted –impressed by his thoughts –told me yesterday that “Dunya goal hai, isi wajha se hum sub kabhi kharey huwe hote hain, kabhi ulta ho jate hain”.

I inferred his thoughts alluding to the the polar spin that happens (like in the ice age). Another inference I made was his characterization of those living down near the arctic (south pole) –upside down (as characterized by the image above).

A gentleman smiled and said, “iski batein zabardast hoti hain”.

The gentleman undergoing rehab is regaining slowly but incrementally. He’s ‘graduating’ I felt -to put it in back to school jargon!

On my way back though, I kept thinking, how many such kids out there we may have left behind –out on the streets.

They need helping hands. No one should be left behind, no?

A cartoon I bumped into while googling “upside down”: